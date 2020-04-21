Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

