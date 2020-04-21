Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.56.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,146,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.