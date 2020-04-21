Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 550.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,050,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.