Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

