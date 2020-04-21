Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,672 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

