Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $152,000 Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

