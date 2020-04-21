Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

DIS opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

