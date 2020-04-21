Iron Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Iron Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

DIS stock opened at $102.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

