Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.07. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 5,027 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. It offers wireless remote-controlled LED accent, LED under cabinet, LED solar patio, LED motion sensor, and LED wall utility lights, as well as LED gooseneck lanterns, CPC power failure bulbs, and wireless remote-control outlets.

