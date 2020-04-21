Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nike by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

