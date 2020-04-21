Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 749 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 158,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

