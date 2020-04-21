Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

MLM stock opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

