Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

MLM stock opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

