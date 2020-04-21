Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,683 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

