Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,248 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after acquiring an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,716,000 after acquiring an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after acquiring an additional 591,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,053,000 after acquiring an additional 572,113 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.