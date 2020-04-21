Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.