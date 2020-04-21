Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.