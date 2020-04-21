Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

