Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Perrigo by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,466,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRGO opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

