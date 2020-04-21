Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 420 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $125,664,000. AJO LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after buying an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

