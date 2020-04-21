Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $51,000 Position in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

