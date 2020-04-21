Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.