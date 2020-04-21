Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $98,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

