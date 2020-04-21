Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 619 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.19.

NYSE:PB opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

