Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.24.

SIRI stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

