Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

