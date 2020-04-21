Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aegion were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aegion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Aegion by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aegion by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aegion by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aegion by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis bought 2,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $462.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.65. Aegion Corp has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Aegion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

