Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of National Beverage worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after purchasing an additional 644,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Beverage by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,889 shares during the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,052,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 237,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 132,344 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.04.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

