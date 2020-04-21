Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,654 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $887.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.60. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

