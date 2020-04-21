Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 410,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,724 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

