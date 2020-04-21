Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Stitch Fix worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

SFIX opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 3.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 944,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,210.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,625,000 and sold 84,503 shares valued at $2,242,558. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

