Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRC opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

