Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

NYSE:APD opened at $214.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average of $225.84. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

