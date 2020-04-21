DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

