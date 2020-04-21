Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 340 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

