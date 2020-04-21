Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.05.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

