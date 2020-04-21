Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.66.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

