Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

