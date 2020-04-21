Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

