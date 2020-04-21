Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after buying an additional 142,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,773,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,423,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,443,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,749.00.

NVR stock opened at $2,846.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,925.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,566.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $58.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

