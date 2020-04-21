Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.