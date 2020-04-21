Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $21,137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,506 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

