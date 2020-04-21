Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,703 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Daniel W. Muehl sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $88,069.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,160 shares in the company, valued at $169,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $93,808. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.81.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

