Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Textron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

