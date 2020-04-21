Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.