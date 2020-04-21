Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,694 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. Wedbush lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:MDC opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

