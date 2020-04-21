Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Moelis & Co by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $739,291.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.08%.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

