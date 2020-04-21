Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 523.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Potbelly worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,230.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Potbelly Corp has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $101.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBPB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.