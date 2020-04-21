Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,394 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 17,400.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MXL shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

