Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 3,189 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Graham worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Graham by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.87. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Lines bought 12,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,900.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $73,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $386,940. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

