Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

FNWB stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, CEO Matthew P. Deines bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Also, Director Craig Alan Curtis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,539 shares of company stock worth $136,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest BanCorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

